Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants To Return For Supernatural’s Final Season

Even though we’re only three episodes deep into Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season, we’ve already witnessed the return of several key supporting players. Unfortunately, that meant saying goodbye to Rowena MacLeod (Ruth Connell) and Arthur Ketch (David Haydn-Jones), but we did finally reacquaint ourselves with Amara (Emily Swallow), who’s still out there somewhere. And if that weren’t enough, Kevin Tran (Osric Chau) even put in an appearance.

With those boxes now checked off, one can only imagine who else will show up for the remaining seventeen adventures. If the diehard fans have anything to say about it, we’ll get to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan hunt as John Winchester one last time.

As you may have figured, even the actor himself is in agreement, saying the following while speaking at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta:

“It took a long time for John to get back, obviously, and make an appearance. When I went back last year, nobody knew that this year would be it. There needed to be some closure for that character. A lot of years had gone by, and it was time to come back. But am I satisfied with it, yeah, I am. Would I like to go back, one more go? Heck yeah. Heck yeah, I would. But if I don’t go back, I’m happy with how that ended.”

Supernatural: 14x13 - "Lebanon" Gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As usual, it all comes down to Morgan’s availability and whatever stories the writing team have planned. But even though the Winchester patriarch did get his big comeback last year, there’s the understandable desire to drop by for one last visit during the final season. Who knows, maybe they can get him for a cameo in the series finale at the very least?

If not that, then maybe he could one day be included in a miniseries or TV movie. Don’t forget, the show’s leading men do believe such a revival will occur at some point, so it’d be best to make the most of such a thing.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights on The CW.