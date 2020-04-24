The Walking Dead Star Says No One Knows When Season 11 Starts Shooting

The Walking Dead is one of the many TV shows affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown has prevented work being completed on the season 10 finale, meaning we can expect a knock-on effect for the rest of the year’s planned TWD content from AMC. Obviously, with everything so up in the air right now, it’s hard for the network to make any sort of schedule. And sure enough, star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has revealed that no one knows how everything’s going to go from here.

While speaking – remotely, of course – in a new live interview, the Negan star offered a recap of where the season 10 finale, titled “A Certain Doom,” is at. Director Greg Nicotero has explained there’s only two weeks of work left to do on the episode, meaning it should be available pretty sharpish once quarantine’s over. Likewise, Morgan hopes we’ll see it within a couple of months.

“We had finished Season 10 shooting wise, and we were airing the episodes, and what happened was the last episode couldn’t air because they were unable to finish the editing on it. So the season finale, episode 16, we don’t know when that will air,” Morgan said. “I’m hoping in the next couple months you’ll see the season finale of the show.”

First Look Images At The Walking Dead Season 10's (Kind Of) Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

When it comes to the eleventh season of the show, however, the actor can’t provide any specifics. Obviously, putting the finishing touches on the finale in post-production is a much easier task than kickstarting filming on a whole new 16-episode run of the series. And Morgan admitted that no one involved knows what’s happening on that front.

“As far as The Walking Dead and the next season, no one knows when and where and how and if,” Morgan said. “It’s a big waiting game to see what’s gonna happen.”

Originally, we were set to have pretty much an entire year of TWD content, with episodes of the parent series, Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond airing on 40 Sundays out of 52. Unfortunately, however, the pandemic has put a stop to that. WB and Fear will arrive eventually, but it remains to be seen how much of season 11 of The Walking Dead we’ll get in 2020.