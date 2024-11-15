Forgot password
Image via ABC
Category:
TV
News

Jenn Tran reveals her DWTS partner Sasha Farber will 'freak out' if she calls him her 'boyfriend'

But are they dance partners for life?
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 06:49 pm

Jenn Tran addressed the rumors surrounding her questionable relationship with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast on Thursday.

The former Bachelorette star spilled the beans to Billy Ray Cyrus’s ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, and daughter, Brandi, who couldn’t help but ask what everyone else was thinking — is Sasha getting her final rose?

Image from Getty

When asked if there’s any dating potential with the ballroom expert, Tran replied, “I don’t know. I can’t predict the future in any way.” For now, she’s labeling their status “BFFs for life.”

“If you say boyfriend, he’s going to freak out”

While Tran didn’t give a clear answer on the question, she did reveal that Farber wouldn’t love a label being put on their relationship.

“If you say boyfriend, he’s going to freak out,” the Bachelorette star said.

Tish’s daughter, Brandi, quickly tried to downplay the question by saying in 2024, it’s no big deal to put a label on things.

Tran then replied, “Partner husband, baby daddy.”

While we can’t say for sure if the two will walk away from the reality experience as lovers or friends, we do know that they have their fair share of differences.

“We bicker everyday of our lives,” Tran revealed on the podcast. “Now that I’ve gotten relaxed Sasha for two days post season, I’m like ‘Oh, this is what you’re actually like.'” She added, “His ADHD is through the roof.”

The reality star described Farber as a neat freak who loves to spend time at home.

“He can’t go two seconds without vacuuming,” Tran said. “We’ll be on the couch having a serious talk and he’ll be like ‘Hold on one second I have to vacuum this dog hair I just saw.'”

She attributed some of his habits on his zodiac sign, which is a Taurus. She’s a Sagittarius.

“[Farber’s] so stubborn,” she revealed. “We butt heads a little bit.”

DANCE PARTNERS FOR LIFE?

Despite their differences, Tran, 26, and Farber, 40, have continued to post TikTok’s dancing seductively, cooking dinner together, and hanging out in Farber’s $2.6 million Studio City, California home – even though she was eliminated from DWTS on Halloween night.

Image from Getty

On Thursday, Farber continued to fuel romance rumors by sharing a snuggled-up photo with Tran on the beach on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Days like this make everything better!!!!!”

Several celebrities were quick to comment on the post.

“Is this the hard launch????” commented Farber’s former DWTS partner, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“I love your connection,” said DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Chandler Kinney, who’s still competing for the mirrorball trophy on season 33 of DWTS, commented, “Oh.”

Despite the err… non-couple’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars, the show must go on.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the rest of the season, including airtimes and streaming information.

You never know when Tran and Farber will make a re-appearance on the show.

Dancing with the Stars
Jenn Tran
Sasha farber
