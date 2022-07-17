Jennifer Tilly shares bloody BTS image from ‘Chucky’ season 2

Jennifer Tilly looks like she’s having a bloody good time on the set of Chucky season two thanks to a behind-the-scenes photo that was shared on social media.

“Another day at the office,” was the caption by Don Mancini, the original writer of Child’s Play and the showrunner for Chucky. The Twitter post was later retweeted by Tilly.

Interestingly, Chucky represents what is perhaps Mancini’s best-realized vision of the story of a doll come to life as the show boasts an impressive 91 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, topping the list of titles in the entire franchise by a country mile. The second-highest-rated title in the franchise is 2017’s Cult of Chucky, which also stars Brad Dourif as the killer doll and Tilly, at 77 percent.

The Syfy channel show was so acclaimed that it was even nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association award for best Cable Network Drama Series, among the likes of Euphoria, Better Call Saul, and Succession.

“[W]hat can i say, i’m a star 🔥” wrote the official Chucky Twitter account in a post celebrating the nomination.

Jennifer Tilly has been part of the Chucky / Child’s Play franchise since 1998’s Bride of Chucky, when the series took a more self-aware and humorous approach than past installments. She’s been a regular presence in the movies ever since. Surprisingly, the Chucky TV show actually maintains the same continuity as the mainline movies — other than the 2019 Child’s Play reboot, that is (we don’t talk about the 2019 reboot).

Season two of Chucky premieres on Syfy on October 5, according to Entertainment Weekly.