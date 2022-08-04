Jennifer Walters is the Jade Giantess in new ‘She-Hulk’ poster

We’ve now officially got just two weeks to go until the Hulk family expands with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which introduces Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters into the MCU for the first time. While Mark Ruffalo’s beleaguered scientist spent years wrestling with “the other guy,” the promos for the incoming Disney Plus series have promised that Jen will embrace her superhero form much quicker. Forget what the song told you, she makes being green look easy.

Case in point, this newly unveiled poster for the show, which spotlights the Jade Giantess smiling at the “camera.” The poster actually does a great job making reference to the two major elements of Attorney at Law, which is being pitched as a legal-flavored sitcom. Jen’s wearing a smart tweed jacket, a nod to her career as a lawyer, and her fourth-wall breaking pose teases the Deadpool-like meta-humor that’s to come.

While Jen might immediately be in control of her Hulk form — just as in the comics, and like Smart Hulk, she’ll be in full possession of her mental faculties while green — she’ll nonetheless have to struggle with her own unique challenges. Maslany has teased the “interesting nuance” that comes from the show’s depiction of Jen’s experience as a female Hulk, which inspires a very different reaction from the media and the public than Bruce’s Hulk.

Speaking of Bruce, the familial bond between the two cousins will be at the heart of the series, with Banner somewhat acting as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to Jen’s Luke Skywalker as he teaches her how to deal with her alter ego, once she gains her powers after getting caught in a car crash. Also look out for Tim Roth’s Abomination, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and Jameela Jamil as main villain Titania.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres the first episode of its nine-part, half-hour run on Disney Plus this Aug. 18.