Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80

Deadline brings us some very sad news today, as Alex Trebek, longtime host of popular quiz show Jeopardy!, has passed away at the age of 80 after a brave battle against cancer.

As you may know, the popular TV personality had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and went public about it back in March 2019. Despite his illness, he was still under contract with the series until 2022 and continued to do tapings and make media appearances while fighting for his life.

Also having hosted such shows as The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration and To Tell The Truth, Trebek was a popular and celebrated figure in the world of television, earning 31 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host and winning 7 times. Not to mention he also received a Peabody Award for “encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge” and, of course, inspired millions with his battle against cancer.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon to confirm the tragic news, here’s what the official Jeopardy! account shared:

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Of course, the internet is already full of tributes, with fans, colleagues and countless Hollywood celebrities sharing memories of the game show host and expressing their admiration for both his accomplished career and his fight against the illness that would ultimately take his life.

Indeed, Trebek was always open about his cancer, saying the following about it earlier this year:

The Jeopardy! host is survived by his second wife, Jean, and their two adult children, Emily and Matthew. And though he may now be gone, the legacy he left behind will no doubt be felt for a long time to come and he’ll be dearly missed by millions.

RIP Alex Trebek.