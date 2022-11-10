Jesse Watters gets his affair and subsequent divorce rubbed in his face after he tells single women to settle down and vote republican

No one was more surprised that the so-called “red wave” failed to materialize following Tuesday’s midterm elections than the talking heads at Fox News. And as the on-air personalities were left scrambling to explain what happened to their audiences, Jesse Watters had a pretty, pretty interesting theory that shockingly, is now blowing up in his face.

“Single women are breaking for democrats by 30 points,” Watter said, alongside a graphic of exit polls broken down by unmarried women, married women, and married men. “And this makes sense when you think about how democrat policies are designed to keep women single. But once women get married they vote republican.”

Ah yes, democrat policies are designed to keep women single. It’s definitely not republican policies, which are — by the way, Jesse — currently staging war with reproductive healthcare, driving young unmarried women to vote democrat. So yes, democrat policies are designed to keep women single insomuch as we don’t feel coerced into marriage by an unplanned pregnancy we’re forced to carry to term. But go on!

“Married women, married men go for republicans by double digits,” he continued. “But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by democrats. So, we need these ladies to get married, and it’s time to fall in love and just settle down — guys, go put a ring on it.”

Watters made the remarks on Wednesday night, which were subsequently captured for posterity by The Recount.

Fox's Jesse Watters: "… But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats. So we need these ladies to get married. And it's time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it." pic.twitter.com/cv70BxM47S — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2022

We’re sure there is no shortage of single women who would for a man to put a ring on it. But unfortunately, if you’ve spoken to a single women at all recently, the stock of eligible men is, let’s just say, dubious at best.

Case in point! Watters himself was previously married to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, who he wed in 2009 and had twin daughters with. However, their marriage fell apart in 2018 after the 44-year-old had an affair with a significantly younger producer on his show, whom he went on to marry in 2019, the same year his divorce from Inguagiato was finalized.

The new couple has since given birth to a son of their own, proving that fairytale endings really do exist.

But yes, you precious rascal of an adulterer — by gum you’ve cracked the case! But unfortunately, as the video began making the rounds on Twitter, the rest of the world didn’t quite see it that way and was all too happy to remind Watters of his past indiscretions.

To be fair, Jesse Watters did his part in trying to cut down Democratic margins like this when he, a married father of two, started dating a much-younger woman on his staff, who later became his second wife. https://t.co/j2W6TzYiKO — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 10, 2022

Yeah, well known marriage expert, Jesse Watters. pic.twitter.com/PsmhlSx5uv — TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) November 10, 2022

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters jokes how he courted a woman 14 years younger by deflating the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. She also worked for him. Now he says men should get women married to make them GOP.



HT @DecodingFoxNews pic.twitter.com/yfG3JhmIgD — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 10, 2022

Fox's Jesse Watters mad more women are less dependent on men for resources.



Also, pro-family Jesse Watters divorced his wife after getting caught having an affair with his co-worker. pic.twitter.com/XCmnP04J62 — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) November 10, 2022

Jesse Watters: Once women get married they vote Republican.



I bet once they get cheated on with their Associate Producer, and then divorced, they vote Democrat. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 10, 2022

…says marriage expert Jesse Watters. https://t.co/UU1uXXkdSN — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 10, 2022

Let’s just hope Watters’ first wife voted democrat, anyway. She is ostensibly single now, after all, and polls don’t lie.