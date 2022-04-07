Jessica Williams joins Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in ‘Shrinking’

Jessica Williams has joined the cast of Apple TV’s upcoming comedy show Shrinking.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Williams will join a cast that already includes Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. The report also outlines that filmmaker James Ponsoldt is attached to direct a handful of episodes, including the pilot.

Shrinking was developed and co-written by Segel alongside Ted Lasso alumni Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

The plot follows the How I Met Your Mother star’s Jimmy, a grieving therapist that breaks the rules and begins to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Despite this being against his ethics and training, he notices that it starts making huge changes in his client’s lives and his own.

Williams’ has been set as Gaby, another therapist who works alongside Jimmy, and Ford’s character Dr. Phil Rhodes. “She’s all in on anything she’s passionate about, including her friend Jimmy, who she cares for and respects,” the description from THR read.

The latest addition to Shrinking’s cast, Williams is known for her roles in Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts, The Incredible Jessica James, and Booksmart.

This will be Segel’s second project with Apple. The first was feature film The Sky Is Everywhere, which launched on the streaming service earlier this year. This will be both Williams and Ford’s first time working on an Apple production.

The series has been ordered for 10 episodes at Apple TV Plus, but no release date has been confirmed as of yet, although the casting process heating up indicates shooting is set to begin shortly.