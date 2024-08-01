‘I’m going to probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera’: Joan Vassos divulges her primary ‘Golden Bachelorette’ goals

Good news for the Bachelor Nation fans! another spinoff series from The Bachelor franchise is about to air soon. The seed of the idea came when Joan Vassos, one of the cast members of The Golden Bachelor eliminated herself from the show due to a family emergency.

Recommended Videos

Now theproducers are giving her a second chance to seek love. Joan is a 61-year-old mother of four, and grandmother of three who works as a school administrator from Rockville, Maryland. Her husband passed away after 32 years of marriage, and Joan thinks now is the right time for her to look for someone who “is a gentleman” and has a “big heart” to complete her family.

The Golden Bachelorette lead is ready to embark on this emotional journey. Joan clarified that she doesn’t want to replace her husband but to share the love she has for her family with her potential partner.

The Golden Bachelorette will premiere exclusively on ABC on Wednesday, September 18

When Joan was informed about her daughter giving birth, she immediately self-eliminated from The Golden Bachelor. She is returning to the franchise, not as a cast member but as a main lead this time.

In the ABC teaser, Joan can be seen having dinner with her children and grandchildren. She admits not shying away from kissing multiple men on the show, this was a surprising revelation for her kids. Thanking everyone for their support and guidance, Vassos shared that she has a special place for her children’s dad in her heart, she said:

“I’m going to probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera. I’m not here to replace Dad, I just want our family to be whole again. So, let’s cheers: cheers to a great adventure!”

Vassos sought advice from her family members and mother-in-law, about what she should consider in a man. The entire family reassured her they would love the person she chose and would welcome him with open arms. Vassos was glad to hear that, however, she did admit to being picky with pursuing someone romantically.

More updates will be revealed including the cast members’ introduction and men who wish to impress the new lead. Fans can’t wait to see Joan’s journey to love from September 18 onwards. Until then viewers can watch The Bachelorette season 21 every Monday to witness Jenn Trann’s path to finding her one true love.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy