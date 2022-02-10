Joe Hill’s ‘The Fireman’ to become TV series

Stephen King isn’t the only author in his family; his wife Tabitha and their sons write as well, and now child Joe Hill is set to see The Fireman become a television series, with Walden Media backing the small-screen effort.

This development was revealed earlier today by The Hollywood Reporter. The creator – whose legal name is Joe Hillstrom King, but who chose his pen name to succeed on his own merits – published the story in 2016. It takes place in a world where an incurable disease causes people to spontaneously combust and die. There is no cure, the virus is airborne, and the tale follows an infected nurse whose life transforms upon meeting a figure in a firefighter’s outfit.

Hill, who will executive produce, previously had his novel NOS4A2 adapted by AMC. The Black Phone, another Hill opus, materializes in an upcoming film of the same name set to release in June, with Ethan Hawke in the lead role.

The team at Walden, apparently elated to bring his virus story to life, point out its relevance as a story about regular people overcoming horrifying odds.

“We’re excited to be working with celebrated author Joe Hill,” Walden Media CEO Frank Smith said to The Hollywood Reporter about the initiative. “The Fireman showcases themes Walden holds dear – the idea of celebrating ordinary people who rise in extraordinary circumstances. I can’t imagine a timelier book to be developing.”

This version of The Fireman does not have a network or further creative team attached at this time.