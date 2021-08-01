John Lithgow Reveals How Trinity Killer Returns In Dexter: New Blood

Dexter is returning to our screens this fall for Dexter: New Blood, a new limited series that’s set to act as a fresh final chapter for the serial killer anti-hero after the show’s original run wrapped up with its controversial eighth season back in 2013. Though it’s mostly a reboot of the storyline, featuring Michael C. Hall’s character in a new location and surrounded by a different supporting cast, a few old favorites are confirmed to be back.

The most surprising has to be John Lithgow, making a return as Arthur Mitchell AKA the Trinity Killer, the main antagonist of season 4 who’s widely agreed to be the series’ finest villain. He didn’t make it out of that season alive, though, so it was initially unclear how Lithgow will factor into New Blood. While speaking to Deadline earlier this month, however, the actor spilled the beans about how his cameo occurs.

“As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it’s a flashback,” offered Lithgow. “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang—including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and Clyde Phillips.”

In the same interview, Lithgow confirmed that he only spent one day on set so don’t expect Dexter to be continually plagued with flashbacks to his greatest nemesis or anything. But we can look forward to Lithgow appearing in one episode at least. As the star reminds us in his comments above, he’s not the only dead character coming back for season 9. Jennifer Carpenter has been announced to be reprising Deb Morgan, too. Despite Dexter’s sis being killed off in the original series finale.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips, who helmed the show for its first five seasons, is back to helm this 10-part series. Fans are really hoping it will manage to recapture Dexter‘s glory days, then. And it’s certainly going to hark back to them. Lithgow revealed to Deadline that “there are all sorts of wonderful surprises and callbacks from the first few seasons” for viewers to enjoy, aside from his own reappearance.

Dexter: New Blood, also featuring Clancy Brown as new villain Kurt Caldwell, is headed to Showtime sometime this October.