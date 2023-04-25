John Stamos reveals why he wanted the Olsen twins to be fired from ‘Full House’

Full House heartthrob John Stamos has confessed to getting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the show for a few days back in the 80s for, God forbid, acting like children.

That’s right, the beloved Jesse of the family sitcom reached his boiling point with the young twins when, while shooting a scene for the pilot where he and Dave Coulier’s Joey were meant to be babysitting them, they wouldn’t stop crying. “They wanted to be anywhere but there. And so did I,” Stamos said during his appearance on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s Good Guys podcast, adding “I couldn’t deal with it, and I said, this is not going to work. I can’t work like this.”

The Olsen twins, who were 11 months old when the show first started filming, were then fired by the producers at Stamos’ request and replaced with two red-headed kids. The podcast conversation then entered even murkier waters as Stamos said the replacement child actors were just not cute, or in his words “attractive,” enough. He then goes on to say that they were only on set for a few days before he said “Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible.” Could it be, perhaps, that the kids weren’t the problem?

Regardless of these events, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen went on to star as the baby of the family Michelle Tanner for all eight seasons of the show and are still two of the most memorable faces of Full House today. Unlike Stamos, and his Full House co-stars the late Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and others, the twins declined the offer to return for the Netflix spin-off of the show Fuller House. Ashley was reportedly no longer comfortable acting, after not being on camera for over a decade, while Mary-Kate said the timing was bad.