‘Jon and Kate Plus 8’: Are Jon and Kate still together?

The once-beloved reality TV show Jon and Kate Plus 8 is making headlines again, but not for the reasons fans might hope. TLC recently announced they’re bringing back the show, 13 years after its cancellation, by airing old episodes from the vault. This news has stirred up mixed emotions among viewers, with many questioning the network’s decision.

For those who need a memory jog, Jon and Kate Gosselin rose to fame in 2007 with their show chronicling life as parents of twins and sextuplets. The couple’s relationship, however, didn’t withstand the pressures of fame and family. They divorced in 2009, just two years before the show’s initial cancellation.

Are Jon and Kate Gosselin still married?

Since then, Jon and Kate have lived separate lives, occasionally making headlines for their ongoing conflicts and custody battles. Kate retained primary custody of most of the children, while Jon eventually gained custody of two of the sextuplets, Hannah and Collin.

The remaining six children — twins Mady and Cara, and four of the sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel — reportedly became estranged from their father. In a 2023 interview, Jon expressed his anguish over the situation, saying he had “no access” to these children and didn’t understand why they stopped visiting.

As for their current romantic situations, Jon has moved on and is dating Stephanie Lebo after a previous relationship with nurse Colleen Conrad ended in 2021. Kate, on the other hand, appears to be single, having last searched for love publicly on her 2019 show Kate Plus Date.

Career-wise, the former couple has taken divergent paths. Jon has explored various avenues, including working as a DJ, which he described as his “happy place” in a November 2023 social media post. He’s also worked in IT and even put in some hours at T.G.I. Fridays, donating his earnings to charity.

Kate, meanwhile, has struggled to find her footing outside of reality TV. Reports from late 2023 suggested she was facing financial difficulties, and hadn’t returned to her nursing career despite holding an active license. She did, however, make a brief return to reality TV in 2023 with an appearance on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The announcement of Jon and Kate Plus 8 returning to TV has been met with considerable backlash. Many fans have expressed discomfort with revisiting the show, given what we now know about the family’s struggles. Comments on TLC’s Instagram post ranged from confusion to outright demands for the network to “read the room.”

While Jon and Kate are decidedly not together, their shared history continues to captivate public interest. After all, they do still have to raise 8 kids together.

