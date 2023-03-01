Jon Favreau clarifies ‘The Mandalorian’ timeline and opens a huge can of worms

Season three of The Mandalorian is close to its release date and the series’ showrunner Jon Favreau gave some clarification in regards to when Mando and Grogu’s adventures sit in the Star Wars timeline. Unfortunately, this explanation led to more confusion from fans since it led to more questions than answers.

During an interview with Skytalkers, Favreau made The Mandalorian timelines clear for those still curious as to when things take place. And it makes sense considering that the only information that fans received was that season one took place five years after Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

According to Favreau, seasons one and two take place somewhat next to each other. However, Grogu’s training with Luke Skywalker lasted for two years before the reunion in The Book of Boba Fett. This may somewhat explain why Grogu is now much more competent to use the force, but not strong enough to be on the same levels as other notable Jedi masters.

“And then we know he’s [Grogu] been rescued and spent many years with The Mandalorian. Went back with Luke [Skywalker]. Now we’ve been two years apart from him, training.”

This revelation sparked the question, “What was Boba Fett doing for the past two years?” Because if you recall, the events that happened in The Book of Boba Fett coincided with the reunion between Grogu and Din Djarin. The two assisted Boba Fett during the civil war in Mos Espa, Tatooine.

Some joked that the first year was literally Boba Fett’s ongoing recovery in the bacta tank. Meanwhile, this timeline change led to assumptions that the Mandalorian rode public transport for two years and that it took that long for his new ship, the N1-starfighter to be ready for him. In the end, others just made fun of the showrunner for complicating the Star Wars timeline even more.

so you’re telling me that Din Djarin, Mand’alor and rightful owner of the darksaber, flew for two years on PUBLIC TRANSPORT https://t.co/QuYFWksHt3 — cooper trooper | it’s djin djarin djay my djudes (@din_djarin_dude) February 28, 2023

jon favreau explaining the timeline of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/pSOoUHcnMJ — kaylee 🫐 (@askywalkerjuice) February 28, 2023

Favreau was met with criticism since the time gap between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett didn’t feel like two years. And it makes sense since the teaser for the Boba Fett series during The Mandalorian end credits scene and the events that happened in the show felt like they happened right next to each other. At most, it felt like a week or month had passed, not two whole years.

> Grogu taken by Skinwalker Luke in finale

> Boba takes Jabba's throne in post credits

> Boba is immediately challenged and calls for Djarin's help days/weeks into his rule(?)

> Grogu turns up in the final battle to assist



How did you manage to fit two years in there, JON? https://t.co/xQwQtwZ5fk — MauLer (@MauLer93) February 28, 2023

Ah, the best way of showing time pass. Not letting us feel or notice it at all and just saying it afterwards in an interview even though it doesn’t really make sense. https://t.co/OtsIHFooqY — Matthew “Movies” Thomason  (@ResDolph) February 28, 2023

I’m annoyed this wasn’t explicitly suggested, or even moderately suggested within the show.

Feels sus that it’s just now being mentioned https://t.co/AwQv2AMt8F — Titans East Founding Member (@NoahisGarcia) February 28, 2023

I felt the S1 to S2 time jump, but the S2 to Book of Boba time jump feels crazy. I never thought that much time had passed. https://t.co/q8bFZov4Wi — Niko 2064 (@2064Niko) February 28, 2023

In the end, not everyone is happy that The Book of Boba Fett happened two years after the events of The Mandolorian season two. Perhaps season three may address that time jump, but that’s probably unlikely to happen. But at least we know that the Star Wars timeline is much more confusing than we originally thought. Can’t wait to find out how long it’s been since the events of season three when the show comes out on March 1, 2023.