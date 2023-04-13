Jon Favreau has extensive plans for the remainder of ‘The Mandalorian’ universe

Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian to follow.

We’re officially less than a week away from the conclusion of season three of The Mandalorian, and things have never been direr for Din Djarin and co. With the titular bounty hunter having been captured by Moff Gideon and the Mandalorians finding themselves up against Beskar-covered Empire troops, all while being down a key player after the death of Paz Vizsla, it seems like all hopes are riding on Bo-Katan and Grogu to turn Mandalorian fortunes around.

Of course, we know this won’t be the end of the road even after the inevitable victory, however small, of the Mandalorians. Beyond the fact of The Mandalorian‘s fourth season, this particular side of the Star Wars mythos only looks to be growing with every passing day, with The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka also lending themselves to this New Republic era of stories, and according to series creator Jon Favreau, the state of the Mandoverse’s rapid growth is all part of the plan.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Favreau opened up about the dizzying creative process that comes with crafting a corner of the Star Wars universe, making a special note of the coordination that goes into bringing these projects to life

You see The Acolyte and you see Andor, and you see other films that are going to be coming. All of these things have to be coordinated, because you want to make sure that there’s a consistency across all of them.

He also touched on the challenges of making Star Wars continue to work as a shared universe, which entails the creation of stories that stand on their own as well as in the wider context of the franchise.

As far as within our time period, we have to time out how they go down. Not that you would need to watch each one, but you will have a better experience if you do. We’re making sure that for the people who are watching all of them, it’s additive, and it helps add greater insight to what’s happening in the Star Wars galaxy.

Of course, thanks to Star Wars Celebration, we already knew big things were coming from the Mandoverse. Dave Filoni was one of three directors announced for the next wave of live-action Star Wars films, and let’s just say his heavy involvement with the Mandoverse is no coincidence. In the meantime, here’s hoping that Favreau’s extensive planning continues to pay off in a big way.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. The season three finale will premiere on April 19.