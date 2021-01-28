Jon Favreau Hints That The Mandalorian Will Lead Into The Sequel Trilogy

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau has recently revealed that much like the Sequel Trilogy, he doesn’t have a roadmap for his Star Wars show, meaning that the story of Din Djarin could very well end up tying into the Age of Resistance in future seasons.

The sequels have repeatedly come under fire over the past few years due to their lack of coherency. I mean, Rian Johnson’s middle act became divisive for a number of different reasons, but when you look at all three films, it’s difficult to miss that there’s a sense of narrative dissonance underlying the plot as a whole. Simply put, The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t seem like a continuation of The Last Jedi, and nor does the latter, for all its subverting of expectations, feel like a successor to The Force Awakens. That’s in part due to the fact that Lucasfilm didn’t have a unifying vision and essentially laid the bricks as they moved forward.

Luckily, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian didn’t suffer the same fate as the sequels in terms of reception. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the show is currently one of the most highly acclaimed series in the world. But apparently, the executive producer is also basically winging it and writing the story as he goes. In a recent chat with the WGA, Favreau seemingly hinted that it may inevitably tie into The Force Awakens in the future, saying:

“The story unfolded as I wrote it. The Mandalorian inherits a great deal from existing Star Wars stories, and when I write, that context is always a consideration. It became clear that, within the established continuity, certain things were likely to transpire.”

It’s worth noting that even before the first season of The Mandalorian came out, the EP teased that the show may explore the origins of the First Order, explaining that the 30-year gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens has a lot of potential in terms of storytelling.

Now, with the introduction of Luke Skywalker and a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, it looks as though the producers will inevitably write their way into the Resistance vs. First Order era, though what Star Wars fans would think of that is anyone’s guess at this point.