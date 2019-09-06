Jonah Hex Confirmed To Return For Crisis On Infinite Earths

At this point, I really shouldn’t be surprised by any casting announcements pertaining to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but I must say that I somewhat am when it comes to today’s bit of news. My reason for saying that is because I simply didn’t consider characters from further back on the timeline putting in appearances. And when I say “further back,” I really mean it.

Believe it or not, Johnathon Schaech will once again suit up as the badass bounty hunter known as Jonah Hex for the gargantuan crossover event. Having appeared several times before during past seasons of Legends of Tomorrow, it probably wasn’t too hard for the producers to get him to come back for another go-round.

At the time of this writing, no other details regarding Hex’s involvement have been provided. For all we know, he could be a doppelganger from another universe. But if indeed he’s Earth-1’s version, then either he’s found a way to time travel himself, or both space and time will collapse because of the Anti-Monitor’s doings.

Speculation aside, Jonah Hex does make for a welcome addition to this year’s crossover. Those he’s not as recognizable to the average person, the character has been around for decades in DC Comics. Aside from starring in countless adventures of his own on the literary side of things, Hex has appeared in various animated productions and was even played by Josh Brolin in a movie titled, well, Jonah Hex.

But to be honest, the film wasn’t all that great and played out how studio executives who know nothing about the character thought it should’ve – because that’s exactly what happened. Schaech’s take as seen on Legends, meanwhile, was more in keeping with the comic book lore, therefore fans were more satisfied. Smart money says he’ll carry that momentum over to his next performance.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.