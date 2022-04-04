June Brown, best known for playing Dot Cotton on the British soap opera EastEnders, has died at age 95. For fans of British soaps, Dot Cotton was a true legend, known for her distinctive hairdo, chain smoking, and mordant sense of humor. Brown was with the show from its earliest days in 1985 until 1993, then rejoined the show in 1997 until 2020.

Born in 1927 in Suffolk, Brown led an interesting life. During World War II, she entered the Women’s Royal Naval Service, where she became a “cine-Wren” projecting instructional videos to sailors preparing to go to sea. When the war ended, she joined London’s Old Vic Theatre School where she launched her long acting career.

Notable early roles included an appearance in the 1973 Doctor Who serial “The Time Warriors,” parts in show The Bill, Coronation Street, and Minder, as well as many movie appearances (including a fun role in the Mr. Bean movie).

Brown will always be remembered for bringing Dot Cotton to life. The character quickly became one of the most beloved characters in the history of British television. For her work as Dot, Brown scored a Best Actress award in 2005 at the Inside Soap Awards and later the Lifetime Achievement honor at the British Soap Awards. The biggest honor came in 2008 when the Queen appointed her a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Brown recalled that there was some awkwardness at the ceremony:

When I was called I tripped on the step in front of her and almost fell over. She said something about enjoying EastEnders and for some reason, I replied, ‘I didn’t think you’d see it because it clashes with your dinner.’ I didn’t even call her Ma’am or Your Majesty, so later I thought about writing to her to apologise. But I suppose at least I made her laugh.

Tributes have been flooding in from across British television. The EastEnders Twitter account said that there aren’t enough words to describe her:

Comedian Sooz Kempner said goodbye to a legend.

RIP June Brown. You know how much I love EastEnders, well….June Brown WAS EastEnders. Dot Cotton was a brilliant character and how many soaps boast a BAFTA-winning performance? Goodbye to a legend.

TV critic Scott Bryan posted a great clip of Brown meeting Lady Gaga on The Graham Norton Show.

Never forget when June Brown met Lady Gaga.

Both = icons.



Both = icons. pic.twitter.com/zlGkklNCg7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 4, 2022

And comedian Mo Gilligan described her career as “amazing.”

RIP June Brown honestly this woman's career was amazing. If you grew up in an estate there was always a Dot Cotton. Absolute iconic character in Eastender 🙌🏾

June Brown lived from 1927 to 2022 until the age of 95. May she rest in peace.