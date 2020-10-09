Watch: Netflix Drops Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Trailer

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous didn’t inspire much hype in the run-up to its first season. The animation looked cheap, the character designs were generic and the concept of a Jurassic series aimed at children indicated they’d be toning down the dinosaur-based peril. So it was a nice surprise when the show actually turned out to be pretty good.

Set during the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, our young heroes are the first to experience the titular ‘Camp Cretaceous’, an adventure camp for teenagers on the opposite side of the island to the main park area. When the dinosaurs broke free the characters had to get across the island and make it to the evacuation boats. But, in a cool twist, they arrived at the docks to find the other guests long gone. Now the children have to survive on Isla Nublar as they either await rescue or figure out a way to get off the island (and they’d better hurry, as it’s going to explode soon).

Now we’re going to get to see just that, as Netflix has just confirmed that second season is well underway. They’ve released a teaser trailer showing off what’s in store for the survivors in the upcoming episodes. This hints at the gradual destruction of the abandoned park, broken electric fences, smashed rollerballs and a T-Rex running amok in the visitor’s area.

The CGI nature of the show should make production on season 2 pretty rapid as they can reuse a lot of the character and creature models as well as some of the key environments. Plus, voice-acting can be done remotely, so no matter what COVID restrictions are coming down the line this at least should stay on schedule.

The teaser says that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is returning in ‘2021’, so let’s hope it’s relatively early in the year. I’m really looking forward to seeing how these kids settle into their new lives of running, screaming and hiding.