R.L. Stine has been churning out a steady stream of novels, short stories, comic books and more for the last 35 years, but the author’s profile has risen sharply over the last few years now that his work has found a larger audience than ever before, thanks largely to the advent of streaming.

Jack Black’s Goosebumps made close to $160 million at the box office back in 2015 and got a subpar sequel that killed the property, but Stine’s name was everywhere you looked last month thanks to the incredible success of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. As well as dominating the Top 10 most-watched list for weeks, director Leigh Janiak revealed her hopes to turn the literary franchise into the small screen horror equivalent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A reboot of the beloved 1990s Goosebumps show is also in the works at Sony, but the next Stine adaptation is coming to Disney Plus this fall, and it boasts some impressive pedigree. The LEGO Batman Movie scribe, It producer and showrunner for HBO Max’s Green Lantern Seth Grahame Smith created and served as lead writer for Just Beyond, while the first two episodes will be directed by The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Marc Webb. The first official images from the series have been released, and you can check them out below.

Just Beyond Images Tease Disney Plus Horror Anthology Series 1 of 7

Based on the BOOM! Studios comic book run of the same name, Just Beyond has been likened to Amazing Stories and The Twilight Zone, with the source material following a trio of students who find themselves transported to a terrifying realm where they need to work together, unravel a mystery and return to their own world. The Disney branding means it’s not going to lean too hard into horror, but it’s still got the potential to be a solid addition to the platform’s lineup of original content.