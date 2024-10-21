‘Just stay tuned’: ‘Fallout’ star confirms exactly when season 2 will emerge from the Vault to start shooting

The characters in Fallout might have survived a nuclear war, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they were safe from the streaming chopping block.

Plenty of great shows with devoted fanbases have been killed off before their time (Arrested Development, anyone?), and even some that have been renewed get lost to budget cuts and changing tastes. So, despite the great reviews and fan reaction, and the fact Prime Video renewed the show earlier this year, there was a chance the video game-inspired hit wouldn’t make it. Thankfully, one of its stars has confirmed the cast is about to begin filming series 2.

Leslie Uggams, who plays Betty Pearson, councillor-turned overseer of Vault 33, appeared at New York Comic Con and confirmed to Screen Rant that filming was about to begin. Until that snippet of news came out, the only information fans had was a tantalizing clue received in August, that that season 2 was going into production “soon.”

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, in which survivors live in contained communities named Vaults, and follows dwellers from Vaults 31, 32, and 33. There were several strands throughout the first season, many of which ended on some pretty tasty cliffhangers, so anxious viewers can now rest easy knowing their questions will be answered. There’s also the intriguing mystery of Vault-Tec that’s yet to be unravelled.

Uggams, who was at Comic Con to promote the digital release of Deadpool & Wolverine, delivered more concrete news about the timeline. She also discussed her love of the series, stating:

“That is an amazing, amazing show. I am with the Vault People, so I didn’t get to see what the Earth people were doing. So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty’s got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned.”

She then added: “We start [in] November. I’m excited about it.”

Considering the first season of the show was only released in April of this year, this quick turnaround is quite a shock, with screenwriters and producers clearly working at a furious pace. In just six or so months, they have managed to write the script, plus complete all the pre-production work needed for the show. Given the complex sets and unique costume design, that’s no mean feat, although much will be reused from the first season.

If you’re wondering how long the gap between filming and the series being released might take, we have less positive news. Season 1 began filming in the summer of 2022, so it was nearly a two-year gap between then and its release. With that said, the fact that the set is already established should speed the process along a bit.

However, the show’s plotline is getting more complex, and the VFX work neeeded in post-production will be a lengthy process. But, like the dwellers of the Vaults, fans just need to keep positive and hold out hope that the time passes quickly.

