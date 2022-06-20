Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet said their BFF status upgraded to first class on ‘The Flight Attendant’

IRL BFFs Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet said their friendship deepened over The Flight Attendant season two.

Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden on the hit HBO show. Mamet plays Annie Mouradin, Cassie’s childhood best friend and a criminal lawyer turned rookie spy with her hacker boyfriend Max (Deniz Akdeniz).

The pair told the Hollywood Reporter they lived together in the last few months of shooting. Cuoco and Mamet filmed some pretty heavy scenes in season two, the The Big Bang Theory actress told the outlet they “were each other’s decompression”.

“We helped each other out tremendously. She probably help[ed] me out more so than anything but it was just really cool. I’ve never had that experience before. “I’ve never lived with [a female friend before] and then gone to work with them. We just had such an all-encompassing friendship during this whole experience, which is so rare.”

Zosia Mamet agreed. She said the experience was particularly interesting for her and Cuoco because neither of them went to college or had lived with a roommate before.

“We went straight from living alone to living with partners. Our cast-mates used to joke that we were basically living in a fraternity. We were sharing a trailer and people were like, ‘OK, we get it. You love each other’. “Our friendship blossomed in an even deeper way than it already had, and I really think just having each other, it sounds cheesy and cliché, but we just laugh so much.”

The Flight Attendant season two showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez appeared to hint at a possible third season in the season two finale. But Kaley Cuoco told People in March we likely won’t see it for a while if at all.