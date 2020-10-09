Kate Mulgrew Can’t Wait To Return As Janeway In Star Trek: Prodigy

I’ve always had a soft spot for Star Trek: Voyager. Sure, it wasn’t as iconic as The Next Generation and nobody is going to argue that it was as smart as Deep Space Nine, but what it lacked in some areas it made up for in others by being extremely weird. Voyager episodes have included an Irish village in the holodeck becoming sentient and attempting to burn the crew at the stake for being witches, their holographic doctor’s daydreams attracting the attention of an alien race, an entire civilization evolving in real time before the crew’s eyes and… well, whatever was going on in “Threshold.”

So, I’m very glad that Voyager’s Captain Janeway – Kate Mulgrew – is making a return to the franchise in Star Trek: Prodigy. This will be a CG animated show aired on Nickelodeon which will follow a group of rebellious teenagers who steal an abandoned starship and head off on adventures of their own. Hot on their heels will be Kathryn Janeway, last seen as a Vice Admiral in Star Trek: Nemesis.

Yesterday saw the Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel take place at the New York Comic-Con, in which Mulgrew’s involvement was confirmed. Shortly after, the actress took to Twitter to express her excitement, saying:

Janeway is back and I am thrilled! Can’t wait to bring her to a whole new generation of fans. Who’s ready to beam aboard #StarTrekProdigy with me? … Incredibly excited to have these stellar women writing for Janeway! I can’t wait for fans to see these stories.

Star Trek: Prodigy Announced, Animated Series Coming To Nickelodeon In 2021 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman also chimed in on the news, stating:

“Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

Right now, we don’t have an exact air date for Star Trek: Prodigy, but it’ll premiere at some point in 2021 on Nickelodeon. Watch this space for more updates and be sure to let us know in the comments section down below if you’re as excited for Janeway’s return in the show as we are.