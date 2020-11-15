Katee Sackhoff Reacts To Her Live-Action Debut In The Mandalorian

With Dave Filoni heavily involved since the project’s inception, it was hardly a surprise that The Mandalorian started to embrace the animated Star Wars back catalogue for inspiration. The influences in the first season were subtle, but Filoni and Jon Favreau are doubling down on blurring the lines in the latest batch of episodes, with Friday’s “The Heiress” dropping some huge reveals.

We’d known for a while that Katee Sackhoff would be reprising her voice role as Bo-Katan in live-action, but that still didn’t stop the fanbase from going into meltdown at seeing the animated favorite show up in the Disney Plus smash hit. Not only was there the requisite amount of action, but Bo-Katan also teased that we could be seeing Ahsoka Tano as early as next week and made it clear that she’s on a mission to reclaim the Darksaber from Moff Gideon.

Admittedly, a lot of these revelations would have been lost on those that haven’t followed The Clone Wars, but that didn’t stop the episode as a whole from delivering exactly what people have come to love about The Mandalorian. Sackhoff’s now reacted to the outpouring of support surrounding her hotly anticipated debut as well, and it seems as though the former Battlestar Galactica star had been doing a little bit of celebrating herself.

Mind blown and overwhelmed by this entire experience. It all started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I’m so excited by the response to my girl Bo-Katan. I hope you all love her as much as I do. 💙💙💙💙💙💙 This Is The Way #mandolorian — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 14, 2020

PS….I’ve been drinking…I know I spelled #Mandalorian wrong!! I’ve been celebrating…..so kill me…..with MY Darksaber 🥴🤣🤣🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 14, 2020

“The Heiress” finally set the driving force of season 2’s plot in motion, and expectations are even higher now that The Mandalorian appears to be pointing in the direction of a face-off between Din Djarin, Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano and Moff Gideon’s remnants of the Empire, with the Darksaber and Baby Yoda both set to play major roles in what’s destined to be an epic conclusion.