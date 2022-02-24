Kathryn Hahn says ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ is everything she dreamt

Agatha Harkness — she’s insidious, so perfidious, and yet the WandaVision fans love her. Kathryn Hahn’s witch-next-door turned out to be the breakout character of Marvel’s phenomenally successful inaugural TV series, and the result is that the House of Ideas have handed the character her very own spinoff. Titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the show is still in its early stages, but its leading lady is extremely pleased with how it’s going so far.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hahn offered a brief tease of her upcoming MCU return. Although EW notes that House of Harkness is still being developed, the actress gushed that what she’s seen to date is “exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt.”

New WandaVision Poster Shows Off A Scary Looking Scarlet Witch 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The only official statements about Agatha thus far: it’s described as a “dark comedy,” much as you would expect from the character, and that showrunner Jac Schaeffer is on board once again as executive producer. The show is apparently just one part of a larger deal Hahn has signed with Marvel Studios to return for various future projects.

Although the character is an elderly mentor to Wanda Maximoff in the comics, WV reimagined Agatha as a much younger and more charismatic villain. A witch with a talent for stealing the powers of other sorceresses, Agatha initially masqueraded as Wanda’s chatty Westview neighbor Agnes before her true identity was discovered. She also had the honor of revealing Wanda’s grand destiny as the Scarlet Witch. Agatha was last seen being hexed by Wanda into her Agnes persona.

She’ll no doubt escape from that hex in her own show, however, which the title suggests might focus on Agatha’s family. Before Agatha: House of Harkness gets here, Kathryn Hahn is set to feature as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix’s Knives Out 2, alongside other MCU veterans Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and Ethan Hawke.