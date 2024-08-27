‘We all knew who Keanu would play…’: Keanu Reeves might’ve missed out on ‘The Acolyte’ but his perfect ‘Star Wars’ role remains available

The demise of The Acolyte still weighs heavily on the hearts of fans. It seems we will never truly learn the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise.

Recommended Videos

After eight episodes of truly unique Star Wars story, the little show that could got the axe. Lucasfilm pointed to low viewership as the cause for the cancellation but it seems apparent that some weren’t prepared for the Sith origin story we all deserved. And it makes many of us wonder, is there a reality where the inventive series wouldn’t have been canceled?

As beloved as Lee Jung-jae is in pop culture, it’s hard to imagine a Star Wars show with Keanu Reeves in the lead role being canceled. As it turns out, the John Wick star was initially considered for the role of Jung-jae’s character, Master Sol, but perhaps it is better that he never made it to the Disney Plus stage. If he had, fans would never get the potential part for which Reeves would be perfect.

Which character would Keanu Reeves be perfect as in Star Wars?

Lucasfilm has expressed interest in Reeves for a future role, but no matter what its plans are, viewers are resolute in their desire for which famous character they want him to play.

I completely understand, however with Carrie-Anne Moss I thought their Matrix chemistry would've worked perfectly in Star Wars and may have been slightly better at retaining fans and viewership.



I still believe Keanu would be the perfect Darth Revan and hope that gets made — James Tokarek (@Jtokarek1994) August 25, 2024

I would absolutely love to see Keanu Reeves as Darth Revan🙏🙏😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lvDrnzmKt0 — Mariam Skywalker🐺 (@MariamSkywalker) September 10, 2023

The votes are in and it’s official. Fans are overwhelmingly in favor of Reeves to play the famous Sith lord Darth Revan, who is ranked among the likes of Plageis and Darth Bane as one of the most notable Dark Force users. Living thousands of years before the High Republic era, Revan first appears in The Knights of the Old Republic role-playing video game.

A former Jedi, Revan is a formidable force who spearheaded the Jedi force of the Mandalorian Wars. Later, he and his associate Malak find the path to the Dark Side and return to the Republic as Sith lords. Revan has a particularly intriguing trajectory as he later loses his memories and becomes a Jedi once again. Reeves has already demonstrated his skill with martial arts and portraying morally ambiguous characters, making him a perfect candidate for the role. The only snag: Revan is part of the Star Wars Expanded Universe. Also known as Star Wars Legends, this refers to the books and games that became non-canonical after Disney took ownership of Lucasfilm.

This fact makes Reeves portraying the character unlikely. However, bringing a non-canonical character into the current universe isn’t unprecedented. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is the most famous of these characters who started in the Star Wars books only to be brought to animation and then live-action by Dave Filoni. If Lucasfilm feels strongly enough about it, they could make this a reality. As Disney Plus has previously proven it has little interest in what fans want (R.I.P. The Acolyte), it would be a long time coming, if ever. Until then, fans can revisit Revan’s appearances in video games and written fare and hope for the best.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy