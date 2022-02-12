Kevin Feige says ‘Moon Knight’ is a tonal shift for the MCU

You could realistically say this almost every year, but 2022 could legitimately be called the biggest twelve months in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the diversity and potential of the projects on the way to both the big and small screens.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all come burdened with huge pressure and even heavier expectations, while the Disney Plus lineup includes the first-ever standalone streaming event in the shape of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

However, Moon Knight is arguably the most hotly-anticipated of them all, with Oscar Isaac debuting as several of the title hero’s personalities on March 30. The mystical vigilante isn’t the sort of character that would work if he were toned down or had his edged sanded, but that’s not what Marvel are planning to do.

Speaking to Empire, Kevin Feige confirmed that Moon Knight is going to retain the signature darkness and brutality of the comic books, with the company’s chief creative officer going so far as to call it a complete tonal shift for the shared superhero series.

“It’s been fun to work with Disney Plus and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

'Moon Knight' Empire covers 1 of 3

That’ll be music to the ears of fans everywhere, the only downside is that we’ve still got well over a month to go until we get to see Moon Knight in all of its glory on Disney Plus.