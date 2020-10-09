Joe and Anthony Russo are now some of the hottest directors in the entertainment industry. After getting their start on Arrested Development and Community, they’ve gone on to define the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and finishing with last year’s Avengers: Endgame, which is, of course, the highest-grossing movie of all time by some margin.

Now, they’re producing an upcoming docuseries titled Slugfest, which will be adapting Reed Tucker’s 2017 book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC. This will focus on the rivalry between the two comic book companies, chronicling their history of attempting to outmanoeuvre one another, stealing each other’s employees, aggressive price wars and even planting spies (along with mutual mockery in each other’s pages).

Yesterday, the Russo Brothers appeared at a virtual panel at the New York Comic Con to promote the project, during which they revealed that Kevin Smith would be narrating the series. Here’s what Anthony Russo had to say about it:

“We want to announce here something special. Kevin, I’m gonna embarrass you for a second, but your voice, Kevin Smith’s voice, has become almost pavlovian for me in terms of like, when I hear it, I know I’m gonna hear fresh, creative, innovative thoughts on all of my favorite subjects. So it gets me going right away the second I hear your voice and it couldn’t be more thrilling or appropriate that you, sir, are the narrator of Slugfest. We’re very thrilled about that and I think audiences are going to as well.”

Smith himself then appeared on the panel, stating the following:

“I was honored. I’ll tell you when I sat in with Don [Argott] and Sheena [M. Joyce], and we did the voiceover, I got to do the narration like I got to watch the episodes and I told them when I was doing the voiceover, I am so glad that I got to be involved cause if I watch this show and I wasn’t involved, I would’ve been so angry.”

Right now, Slugfest is set to premiere November 9th on… wait, Quibi?! Seriously? I thought they’d gone under already as nobody wanted to see bad TV shows on their phones. In all honesty, though, it certainly seems as if Quibi isn’t long for this world, so let’s hope that this cool-sounding documentary makes the jump to a proper network soon. Otherwise, it might not be seen by a very large audience, and there are definitely a lot of people who’d want to check it out.

Tell us, though, will you be watching the Russo brothers’ new effort when it premieres next month? As always, sound off in the comments section down below.