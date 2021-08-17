Kevin Smith Rumored To Direct Star Wars: The Acolyte Episodes

While we know the bare minimum about the project, there’s still every reason to start getting excited about Disney Plus Star Wars series The Acolyte already. After all, we’re talking about a period of the franchise’s history that’s rarely been explored, all wrapped up in a story that’s set to follow a Sith apprentice and will come bearing a heavy martial arts influence.

There may have been a few eyeballs rolling when showrunner and Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland admitted that it’s going to be a show with political influences. But she did make a good point about how George Lucas always incorporated his own personal belief system into the broader themes of a galaxy far, far away.

In terms of concrete details, we know nothing about the plot, cast or even a start date for production. But in terms of personnel The Acolyte is much further along than Ahsoka or Lando, and with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor all having wrapped principal photography, it’ll surely be the next one in front of cameras.

A new rumor claims that Lucasfilm is eying Kevin Smith to direct at least an episode or two, which is sure to split opinion down the middle, given the reaction to his Netflix animation Masters of the Universe: Revelation. However, we should also point out that the report comes from Mike Zeroh, and it would be generous to say that the tipster doesn’t have the strongest batting average.

Would Kevin Smith jump at the chance to tackle Star Wars? You’d have to say yes, but given the source it’s best not to take this slice of The Acolyte scuttlebutt as gospel just yet.