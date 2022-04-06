Ahead of BBC America’s enticing spy thriller Killing Eve airing its two final episodes this Sunday, a Killing Eve spin-off series is currently in the early developmental stages, with the overall plot set to focus on MI6 boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) and her life before the acclaimed saga between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

According to The Sun, the upcoming spin-off series is set to be produced by Sid Gentle Films — the same production company behind Killing Eve — though it has not yet been awarded a green light. It’s also not been mentioned whether BBC America or AMC will be helming the series, though it looks as though one of Killing Eve’s main characters refuses to fade from popularity despite the show coming to an end after four seasons.

BBC America

Killing Eve was brought to television by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who served as the showrunner for season one. At the start of the series, Carolyn Martens is introduced as the head operative of MI5’s off-the-books branch, MI6. Throughout the seasons, Carolyn has teamed with Eve Polastri to take down The Twelve — a powerful organization that boasts Villanelle as one of its best assassins.

The fourth season is currently finishing up its run on both BBC America and AMC, and devoted fans have already witnessed flashbacks of a young Carolyn during her early days as an undercover spy in a recent season four episode. In the flashbacks, Carolyn is portrayed by actress Imogen Daines and showcases Carolyn’s early linking to members of The Twelve. It has not yet been confirmed if Daines will reprise her role as the younger version of Carolyn, but she certainly fits the bill.