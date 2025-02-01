King Charles toes another headache as ‘Suits’ creator addresses future of Meghan Markle in new spin-off

Is Meghan Markle gearing up for a dramatic TV comeback? Ever since she joined the royal fold, the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t had any chance to show off her talent in acting again. She let go of her big Hollywood dream the moment she said, “I do,” to Prince Harry in 2018.

But ever since she and her husband stepped down as senior royals, many have wondered about her plans outside her work as a philanthropist.

Before leaving the limelight for a more conservative lifestyle as the wife of a prince, Markle was en route to becoming a full-blown actress, especially with her commendable portrayal of her Suits character Rachel Zane. Now that a spinoff is on the way, there’s chatter that the original cast could make a comeback or at least do a cameo. In response, show creator Aaron Korsh said he’s not slamming the door on the possibility.

11 years ago we met our queen rachel zane #11YearsOfRachelZane pic.twitter.com/DkMGwkKJdW — best of rachel zane (@archiveracheI) June 23, 2022

The revelation came when one Suits fan took to X to ask the producer questions about the spinoff, including the possibility of having familiar faces like Patrick J. Adams’ Mike, Sarah Rafferty’s Donna, or even Markle’s Rachel pop up in the new Suits series. Korsh responded with a short but hopeful message: “Remains to be seen. I am open.”

The spinoff, titled Suits: LA, is going to be a standalone series. This means, while it is set in the same universe, it will be a different show with a fresh cast. NBCUniversal’s decision to expand the Suits universe came after the explosive resurgence of the original show on Netflix nearly four years after its final episode aired.

You've been served. #SuitsLA premieres sunday, february 23 9/8c on NBC and streaming next day on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/sYKZpYuXhI — Suits LA (@NBCSuits) January 24, 2025

Suits: LA is set to premiere in February 2025 with lead star Stephen Amell, but Korsh has mostly kept mum on the specifics of the new show. If he does bring back Markle’s beloved character, then it would seem like the Duchess of Sussex is returning a favor to someone who has shown unwavering support to her during her trying times as a royal.

When the Duchess of Sussex faced relentless media scrutiny in 2021 after stepping down as a senior royal, Korsh publicly defended her. “Meghan Markle is not a monster. She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation,” he wrote on X at the time.

Unfortunately, something tells us Markle is not keen to get into acting again. Back in 2022, when she was interviewed by Vanity Fair, she appeared to confirm that she’s already closed that chapter in her life. When asked if she would consider acting again, she said, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Markle added, “I left Suits right after the 100th episode in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again.” Surprisingly, she did reenter the industry but only focused her attention on her Archetypes podcast and her Netflix projects

However, for PR expert Edward Coram-James from the digital marketing agency GoUp, it would be “smart” for Markle to revive her acting career. “It’s something she’s proven she’s good at, and it would allow her to reconnect with the hardworking, talented persona she had before becoming a royal. While it might seem like a step back, with the right roles, it could set her up for a lasting career in entertainment,” he told Express U.K.

Only time will tell if Markle is stepping back into the world of acting. At this point, she seems busy with her image rehabilitation plan, which involves her new Netflix series, With love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. What is guaranteed is the displeasure of the Royal family, who may have refrained from directly or indirectly addressing the duchess’ endeavors till now but will definitely more than frown at her re-joining Hollywood as it would flout a Royal rule. Even if Meghan and Harry are not senior working royals anymore, they are still part of the family.

