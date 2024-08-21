‘Kitchen Nightmares USA’ reboot series air date, format twist, and more

After nearly a decade off the air, Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA is returning for a new revival series, promising more fights, makeovers, and disgusting meals than ever. The cooking show, which initially ran from 2007 to 2014, was cancelled by Gordon himself after becoming disheartened by stubborn restaurant owners – but Kitchen Nightmares is now back, and better than ever.

Recommended Videos

The hit reality series, in which successful celebrity chef is invited by struggling restaurants to save them from their financial and critical woes, as well as in-fighting among the restaurant staff, helped make Ramsay’s reputation as a no-nonsense restauranteur who knows what makes a successful food business. Additionally, the series shows a softer side to the Hell’s Kitchen devil, lending an ear to upset staff and family feuds who struggle to keep their beloved restaurant afloat.

The reboot of Kitchen Nightmares began airing in 2023, but more episodes are due to be dished up in the near future. Here’s when and how.

Where can I watch the new Kitchen Nightmares USA?

Image via Fox

Kitchen Nightmares is currently on hiatus, as of August 2024, but the series has always aired on a one-episode-per-week basis on the Fox network. The first batch of new episodes aired on Mondays at 8 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/7 P.M. Central Time (CT) – so the new series will likely have a similar slot.

As for watching pre-existing episodes of the series, all episodes of the new series – typically labelled as season eight, or Kitchen Nightmares (2023-), are available to stream on Hulu, which also can be purchased as an add-on to Amazon Prime and Disney Plus.

Episodes of the revival series can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, DirecTV, and Fubo, although they may be subject to availability.

Will there be a second season of the Kitchen Nightmares reboot?

Image via Fox

According to a May 2024 report by The Cinemaholic, Fox renewed a new season of Kitchen Nightmares for 2024 – the ninth season of the series overall. However, as of August 2024, the network hasn’t made any announcements regarding a new season but may make one as it approaches September, the most common month for network TV premieres.

Production of each episode takes a long time to shoot, as Gordon spends weeks at a time with multiple restaurants to help them get back on their feet, so this lengthy filming time may result in a significant hiatus.

How does the Kitchen Nightmares reboot differ from the original?

One major reason why Gordon Ramsay decided to revive the series, after quitting the show back in 2014, is the post-pandemic world that’s hit the restaurant business hard. “The time felt right. After the pandemic, Americans were eating out more than ever while restaurants were also still struggling,” Gordon told Variety.

“Over the last three years, the industry has seen some of the most difficult times in the history across the food and drink hospitality sector,” he added.

Therein lies the major difference between restaurants that he worked with then and now – that even a healthy demand for restaurant food isn’t stopping the vast closure of restaurants across the world. “It really upsets me when I travel the world and see so many restaurants that have closed through no fault of their own,” Ramsay continued.

Additionally, there are new challenges that were not – or at least, less – present in the show’s original run from 2007 to 2014. In a world more intimately connected than ever via the internet, online reputation can make or break a struggling food business.

Social media plays a much bigger role than it did before, where restaurants can market themselves to potential customers and hire influencers to help them promote the business. On the other hand, bad reviews or word of mouth can spread much faster than ever, which could tank any hopes the restaurant can have of improving its status.

According to Gordon himself, the reboot will make “sure the renovations as well as the food were more of the focus,” according to his interview with Variety. “I always want the restaurants to succeed, so I wanted to make sure the transformations were bigger than before.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy