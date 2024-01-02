‘La Brea’ season 3 release date, trailer, and more

The mystery sci-fi series is returning for a final season, but what do we know about it so far?

In a sea of shows based on IPs that have been squeezed for all they’re worth, it’s always great to see an original idea do well. Sci-fi drama La Brea is just that.

The NBC series follows the lives of a group of unwitting adventurers as they are pulled into a massive sinkhole only to find themselves in a dangerous primeval land where they have to pull together to survive. As the series continues, we learn more about how the sinkhole was formed and what it means for life back above ground/in the modern era. There’s plenty of intrigue for fans to get hooked on as well as some epic CGI action that has to be seen to be believed.

La Brea isn’t exactly Primer when it comes to scientific accuracy, and the storylines and action sequences can feel a little over the top. But it’s been successful enough that the show was renewed for a third and final season last year, with the new series set to be released in early 2024. It also has a dedicated fanbase, so there’s a big chance that if you watch it, you’ll find what the critics are saying doesn’t match how much you end up enjoying the show. Here’s everything you need to know about La Brea season 3.

When will La Brea season 3 be released?

Image via Sarah Enticknap

Fans of the mysterious time-travelling sci-fi show will be happy to know that season 3 of La Brea will drop on Jan. 9, 2024. The episode will air on NBC at 8pm Central Time, with new episodes then airing weekly in that time slot until the series finale and on Peacock the next day (Wednesday).

There is some sad news, though. This season of La Brea will only be six episodes long, making it the only one of the three seasons not to reach double digits. However, it will at least answer the questions of fans who have been waiting for a year to get their final La Brea fix.

Is there a La Brea season 3 trailer?

Yes, the exciting season 3 trailer can be watched above, or directly on NBC’s YouTube channel.

The short video, set to a sultry and slightly creepy version of the already haunting “California Dreamin’,” shows fans that the wide cast of characters are finally beginning to link how what happened to them in the future is connected to their current lives in 10,000 B.C. It’s also set to be an action-packed visual feast, with plenty of monsters both ancient and modern looking to hurt the characters we’ve come to know and love.

The series logline gives us additional context as to what might happen: “After the clearing’s destroyed in a dinosaur attack, the Survivors must find a new home to live. Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has gone, but tracking the lead down results in more tragic consequences.”

Will it answer all of the mysteries that have been sprinkled into the series by showrunners over the past two seasons? Maybe. But is it certain to be a fun watch? That’s almost guaranteed if the trailer is anything to go by.

Who are the main cast members of La Brea season 3?

Image via NBCUniversal Media

The cast of season 3 of La Brea is set to be filled with familiar faces. Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken will return as the Harris parents, a once-estranged man and wife whom the sinkhole has somewhat brought back together (despite the fact that only Eve fell in originally). Their daughter Izzy is played again by Zyra Gorecki, and Jack Martin plays their son Josh.

Chiké Okonkwo returns as former therapist Ty, stoner Scott will once again be taken on by Rohan Mirchandaney, and Lily Santiago will play Veronica Castillo, the religious kidnapping victim whose faux-father was murdered by a prehistoric beast.

Josh Mckenzie will be reprise his role as former heroin kingpin Lucas alongside Jon Seda, who will again play the only person equipped to deal with being thrown into a primeval world, the former Navy SEAL and physician Sam. Veronica St. Clair will play Sam’s daughter Riley, Nicholas Gonzalez returns as Gavin’s rival and USAF captain Levi, and Tonantzin Carmelo returns as Paara.