Larry King Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Condition Remains Unknown

As COVID-19 continues to wind its way through the world at an alarming rate, and no real sign of any end to the pandemic in sight despite the fact that vaccines are beginning to roll out, we’re hearing of more and more celebrities and famous figures testing positive for the virus. Thankfully, most of them have managed to make it through the ordeal and fully recover, but others haven’t been so lucky.

On that note, multiple outlets are reporting today that Larry King has not only tested positive for COVID-19 but has also been hospitalized, likely due to his old age. The TV personality is 87 and as we all know, the virus is a lot worse for the elderly and they have a much tougher time recovering from it.

Deadline notes that the star is currently in isolation and not allowed visits from his family. King, who’s already survived a heart attack and stroke, not to mention the deaths of two of his children, is said to be struggling with the virus, but as of right now, there’s no further information on his condition. NME states that he’s already been in hospital for 10 days, though.

King has led a very long, and very successful career, one that’s been recognized with countless awards including but not limited to two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards. Many will likely know him best from nightly interview television program Larry King Live on CNN, which ran from 1985 to 2010, but more recently, he hosted Larry King Now on Hulu and RT America.

Given his age, the fact that he’s been in hospital for so long already certainly isn’t a good sign, but we wish Larry King a speedy recovery and will let you know as soon as we hear more about his condition.