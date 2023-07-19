Latest ‘Doctor Who’ reveal shows how Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor will take inspiration from David Tennant and Matt Smith

Doctor Who has just unveiled the next sonic screwdriver the Doctor will be taking into the thick of his escapades, and the powerful resemblance to models that came before it simply can’t be missed.

Same software, different case, as the titular character himself would say. The prop designers have truly outdone themselves this time, coming up with a sketch that takes the best from the aesthetic of both Matt Smith and David Tennant versions. Here’s your first look at the next sonic screwdriver:

Screengrab via Twitter

And this is another closer look:

As you can see, the light bulb at the head and its blue color have been taken directly from Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s sonic, while the main body and its claws remind you of Matt Smith’s green one. Even the pommel and its grip are a mashup of Tennant and Smith’s, and fans aren’t missing the obvious implication.

Screengrab via Twitter

So, it’s basically like… a Hybrid?

Screengrab via Twitter

The symbolism is very on the nose. Russell T. Davies wants you to know that he’s taking Doctor Who back to its glory days, so you can expect Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming run to remind you of the good old days when David Tennant’s 10th Doctor (The Hero) and Matt Smith’s 11th (The Raggedy Man) piloted the TARDIS across all of time and space.

Of course, Gatwa’s incarnation might get an altogether different sonic after the 60th anniversary, but we’ve never known Doctor Who to get rid of an intricate design such as the one you see above just to double down on the Doctor’s appearance shift. (If you recall, Tennant used Eccleston’s sonic, and Capaldi used Smith’s.)

The 60th-anniversary special, consisting of three episodes, is airing this November on the BBC.