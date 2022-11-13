Interest in Netflix’s live-action Witcher universe is declining by the hour as more fans come to terms with the truth that there might be no return for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, but the streaming mogul is still determined to see this venture through. The latest spinoff to come off Andrzej Sapkowski’s work is Blood Origin, which will deal with the creation of the first Witcher and the cataclysmic event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres that shook the very foundations of the Continent and forever changed its destiny.

As the company prepares for the launch of the four-part limited show, which was originally supposed to include six episodes —and that alone should tell you volumes about the kind of mismanagement that might be going on behind the curtains— the petition to bring back Cavill and fire the creative team passes 200,000 signatures.

Will it be enough to get Netflix’s attention, though? And will they do something about it? I guess that’s a question that only time will answer, provided that we have the right of the matter in the first place.