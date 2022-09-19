You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.

Is this how Rhaenyra can easily get past Ser Criston Cole in the Red Keep?

Image via Warner Media

Ser Criston might be an adversary unmatched when he steps foot into a fighting circle or a royal tourney, but the character still has a long way to master the subtleties of court intrigue. If you’re wondering how Rhaenyra could get past her chambers’ guards without being noticed, even if there was a hidden passage, then perhaps this behind-the-scenes image showing Fabien Frankel in full costume dozing off with earphones on will give you the answer you’re looking for.

Fabien Frankel forgot how to act in his first ‘House’ scene: ‘It was just the worst f*cking experience of my life‘

Image via HBO

Speaking of Fabien Frankel, the actor apparently got the jitters when he first appeared on set to shoot his first episode. Recently appearing for the official House of the Dragon podcast, here’s what the actor said of the experience: “The camera finally got around to me and I swear to God, I literally forgot how to act. I couldn’t do it! I didn’t know what to do. I remember going, ‘This is it, I’ve totally f*cked it.'”

Sure enough, director Miguel Sapochnik came around to ask him about the obvious slip-up, though the pair must have obviously worked around the issue in the end.

George R.R. Martin has an important message for fans regarding incest

Photo via Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The world of Game of Thrones is full of incestuous relationships, which is not an oddity considering the fact that the story takes influence from real historical monarchies of the Medieval era. Still, Game of Thrones eases us into rooting for them through Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen and House of the Dragon inadvertently glorifying the relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra, fans are all manners of confused. Fortunately, the creator himself is here to clarify the morality of sleeping with your next of kin: “I may write about it, but I do not endorse incest.” Thank you, George, you really saved our skins with that one.

And now, the fifth episode of House is hearkening to us, though be sure to check back into the website after watching it for more coverage on the world of Westeros.