Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: A ‘Rings’ star ushers in spooky season with a shift from fantasy to horror, and fans pray for the ousting of one unpopular storyline

Even the most loyal of Rings of Power viewers have their complaints about the series. They don’t agree with the trolls and naysayers who ardently oppose every positive opinion of the show, but it would be silly to think that even a series of Rings quality could be flawless.

One plot line, in particular, is rankling even die-hard fans, who’ve recently aired their complaints for the world to see. A single messy subplot isn’t enough to ruin a show, of course, but many viewers are hoping to see the mithril subplot quietly fade as the Rings story forges onward. They’re far more interested in the wonderful characters that make the series what it is. A few standouts have arisen as favorites among the fandom, with several unexpected names joining Elrond and Durin as the clear MVPs of the series.

With only one episode of the first season left to enjoy, fans are already turning their attention to what comes next. Season two of the Prime series won’t be out for a while yet, but thankfully the cast won’t be absent for quite so long. One member of the cast is even slated to appear in the reboot of a horror classic, delighting fans of Elendil’s earnest daughter Eärien.

Eärien is headed back to the big screen via a very different franchise

One of the lesser-known members of the Rings of Power cast, Emma Horvath is already worming her way into fans’ hearts. Her character, Eärien, isn’t a vital member of the cast just yet, but her connections to Isildur and Elendil guarantee that Eärien’s role will grow in future seasons. Before any of that occurs, however, she’ll be making her debut in a remake of 2008’s The Strangers. The initially dismissed film has since become a cult classic and is set to change up the setting somewhat for its modern remake.

Fans are already over one of Rings’ more controversial storylines

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

One of the biggest criticisms directed at Rings of Power involves its plot, which has been plodding at times and confusing at others. Several of the subplots contained within the overarching story are more unpopular than others, with season one’s mithril and Silmaril subplot receiving heaps of pushback from fans. Many would prefer if this story were simply abandoned in future seasons, leaving Rings to focus on its far more popular arcs.

Unexpected characters emerge as the Rings MVPS

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Early in the show’s run, many Rings of Power viewers might’ve struggled to identify a clear favorite among the show’s cast of characters. As season one rolls to a close, however, the fandom has selected several clear favorites, and most of them snuck up on us. Many viewers didn’t expect to like Elrond nearly as much as they do, but even fewer expected to become attached to the malevolent Adar. His intriguing backstory and surprising compassion—for his children, at least—took fans off guard and quickly led to an uptick in Adar fans.