The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along.

But that’s not all the questions we have about this new live-action timeline. A lot of Tolkien veterans want to know what’s happening with Celeborn, who Galadriel thinks is dead. We try to tackle this and more in today’s roundup of Middle-earth news and developments.

It’s official; Sauron will DEFINITELY be revealed in the season 1 finale

There has been a lot of debate over Sauron’s identity in The Rings of Power. The Amazon show certainly seems to revel in all the speculation, and even encourages it with certain plot elements through the 8-episode run. But after so many red herrings and misleading hints, the streaming mogul is officially announcing that Sauron will show up in the season one finale next Friday. It might be one of the characters we know or just a completely different individual. Whatever the outcome, and after so many weeks of guesswork, it’s high time we learned the truth about Morgoth’s greatest servant.

Charles Edwards singles out the 1978 Bakshi ‘Lord of the Rings’ as his gateway into Middle-earth

Image via Amazon Studios

Charles Edwards is playing the cunning Elven blacksmithing legend Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power. As a descendant of Feanor, the character is almost destined to forsake the light of the Valar, but as one of the few people to stand up to Sauron and recognize his devilry in the Second Age, it’s safe to say the jewel-maker isn’t going to go out without a fight. Edwards himself has been a long-time fan of Tolkien, though not through the books or Peter Jackson’s movies. It seems that an unlikely cult classic, the 1978 Ralph Bakshi movie, was what got Edwards into Middle-earth when he was just a kid.

Is Celeborn really dead in ‘The Rings of Power’?

Image via New Line Cinema

Celeborn is always getting the short end of the stick in Middle-earth’s live-action adaptation. First, there was The Fellowship of the Ring barely acknowledging his presence as Galadriel’s husband. Then, the Hobbit movies completely ignored him and had that weird thing going on between Galadriel and Gandalf. Now, The Rings of Power would have you believe that Celeborn is dead, though it seems that most of us aren’t buying this sudden revelation, not least of all due to the fact that it undermines continuity in an unforgivably large and canon-shattering way.

That’s all for now, but make sure to stay tuned in for more Rings of Power coverage tomorrow and through the next week.