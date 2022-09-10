As focus shifts from the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to its impending third, discourse around the show is once again ramping up. Audiences continue to be confused about Neil Gaiman’s complete lack of involvement with the series and fans may never tire of debating the show’s good and bad qualities.

As argumentative viewers continue to flood comment sections with their own hot takes, some fans have instead turned their attention to new additions introduced in the series. Season three marks the official debut of several fresh characters, some from long-established Middle-earth lore and another whose shadowy purpose has yet to be revealed. Let’s dive into today’s biggest Ring-themed takeaways.

Neil Gaiman is once again forced to clarify his involvement with Rings of Power

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Starz

Neil Gaiman simply cannot catch a break when it comes to Rings of Power. The popular author has been so dedicated in his defense of the Amazon Prime series that some viewers have started to connect him back to the show. This has led to a now days-long case of mistaken identity, as Gaiman faces backlash and accusations over a show he has literally no involvement with. The confusion has officially spread far enough to reach actual publications, forcing Gaiman to once again announce that he is in no way connected to the latest Tolkien creation.

Adar revealed: Who is this mysterious character?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Most viewers have yet to see the third episode of Rings of Power, but those who have are already musing over the entrance of a mysterious character. The character, named Adar, was mentioned several times in episode three, sparking questions about who he is and what his connection to Sauron may be. Rings of Power is doing a good job of keeping him a bit of a secret for now, but time should reveal more about this shady Orc commander.

Númenor’s official unveiling piles up even more mystery

Image via Prime Video / Lloyd Owen as Elendil in ‘The Rings of Power’

The third episode of Rings of Power likewise saw the introduction of a long-discussed land of men and several new characters with far less malice surrounding them. Galadriel’s journey to Armenelos sparked a widespread discussion around the great city of men, the relationship between elves and their fellow Middle-earth inhabitants, and the many mysteries that episode three hinted toward. What will episode four bring? We’ll find out next week.

Until then, be sure to check back here for the next Rings of Power roundup!