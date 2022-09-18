The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains as enigmatic as it is controversial. You may think that we’re referring to the identity of Sauron and what the story intends to do with him, but even the show’s intro sequence has been a puzzling phenomenon. Rack our brains as we may, we had no idea what it was meant to symbolize, though it seems that there’s something clever behind the intricate design, after all.

Additionally, with the knowledge that there’s some explanation as to the origins of Orcs hidden somewhere in Tolkien’s legendarium, the fandom is trying to figure out what the mysterious villain Adar wants with them. Here’s your daily roundup of Lord of the Rings news.

Megan Richards break down Poppy Proudfellow’s character, and we’re here for it

The Rings of Power introduced Nori’s friend and sidekick Poppy Proudfellow as just another tentative Harfoot, hesitant in reaching out and helping the Stranger. But the fourth episode revealing her tragic backstory has shone a new light on the protagonist, one that almost instantaneously turns her into a compelling part of this ensemble. Where Poppy will go from here is anyone’s guess, but Megan Richards has definitely grown to feel a profound connection to her character.

The Rings of Power’s intro is a representation of Ainulindalë

If you’re still wondering what those swaying grains in The Rings of Power intro mean, then wonder no longer. The team’s production team has explained their significance in a new interview, revealing that the intro is supposed to be a visual representation of music and the vibrations it gives off on a molecular level. In short, this is the music of Ainur, the Ainulindalë, or what they wove in front of Eru, the creator, at the moment of creation. Pretty neat, right?

What is the origin of Orcs? Were they made by Morgoth, or only twisted by his evil?

It is explicitly revealed in The Silmarillion that Morgoth, the manifestation of all evil in Arda, couldn’t create life of his own. That makes Tolkien’s earlier explanations about the nature of Orcs somewhat contradictory, as the Dark Lord couldn’t have made them out of the earth’s slime by himself. Indeed, the most reasonable explanation seems to come from The History of Middle-earth, which explains that Morgoth twisted the first Elves to awaken in Middle-earth, creating the first generation of Orcs who would go on to breed in much the same way as Elves and Men.

