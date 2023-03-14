Latest Sci-Fi News: The ‘Last of Us’ finale cements the show as one of 2023’s best offerings

No other sci-fi property can compete with the season one finale of The Last of Us, which aired on HBO Max last night.

The spectacular adaptation of Naughty Dog’s game of the same name polished off its first season with a slightly rushed, but wonderfully impactful, final episode, and fans are still picking their jaws up off the floor. In the wake of the shocking final act, the show’s cast and creators are cluing fans into what comes next for the HBO series, and providing their thoughts on some of season one’s biggest moments. They’re addressing those rampant complaints about “filler” episodes, following up on Joel’s big decision in the show’s final episode, and even providing hints about what fans can expect from season two and beyond.

Neil Druckmann calls ‘Long Long Time’ the ‘skeleton key’ of season one

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is officially concluded, providing Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin a chance to look back at the ups and downs of the story so far. Examining the reaction to episodes like “Long Long Time,” which follows side characters Bill and Frank, Druckmann called out naysayers labeling the episode as “filler” and noted its vital connections to the show’s conclusion. Bill’s revelation that, for people like he and Joel, life is only worth living when you discover someone to live it for, ties directly into Joel’s big decision in the season’s final moments.

The show clearly harkens back to Bill’s words, forcing fans to reexamine the episode as a whole, and in particular Bill’s sentiment. His final words in the letter, “That’s why men like you and me are here: We have a job to do. And God help any motherf***ers who stand in our way,” hit very different after watching Joel make his way through that hospital, and will surely help the episode to stand out on a rewatch.

What comes next for The Last of Us?

With season one officially in the rear-view, fans of The Last of Us have their sights set on the future. Thankfully, the stellar team behind the HBO series is also looking ahead, and they gave fans a bare hint of what to expect from later seasons. Fans of the games are well aware of what’s coming, but newcomers to the story have yet to learn of the major changes in store in the second season. In an interview, Ellie actress Bella Ramsey revealed her thoughts on a cast change-up in season two, and ramped up hype for the future of the franchise.

Druckmann and Mazin dig into Joel’s brutal role as savior

Quite a few viewers likely left TheLast of Us’ finale feeling conflicted, after Joel’s role as savior saw him slaughter his way through the very people he’s been trying to find all season. Creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin dug into the complexity of Joel’s big decision, and the acknowledgement of his darker tendencies. They noted the “horrible things” people will do to protect those they love, and emphasized the work they put into laying out hints of what was to come. They strove to thematically link each of the episodes back to this idea of love, and the sacrifices we’re willing to make for it, and to make the season — and Joel — as morally-challenging as possible.