Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Gil Birmingham talks being “spoiled” by Taylor Sheridan’s writing as Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford share how they’re blazing their own Dutton path

we're one day closer to the further expansion of Taylor Sheridan's universe with the premiere of the upcoming Dutton family prequel, 1923, taking place on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. As we continue to learn more about the family of days past and those who currently reside on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, we're taking an emotional journey through the ups and downs of love, loss, and a struggle for survival. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have recently spoken about blazing their own Dutton family trail in 1923 and what initially drew them to their roles. Another Yellowstone favorite, Gil Birmingham, also shared what it means to him to be part of this incredible universe and how he feels spoiled by Sheridan's writing.

Gil Birmingham feels spoiled by Taylor Sheridan’s writing

Gil Birmingham breathes life into the leader of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation in Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone. He does so with wisdom and openness that’s almost intoxicating to watch, and he recently talked about how he first learned about the series and the role of the Native leader.

Speaking to The Playlist, Birmingham notes that he’d been working with Sheridan on another project when he was first told about Yellowstone.

“Taylor mentioned Yellowstone back in 2016 when we were filming Hell or High Water. He said, ‘I’ve got this television show that I’ve written, and I’ve written a part for you.’ And at that point, I just thought he was an incredible writer, and I said, ‘I’m spoiled with your writing – if you’ve got a series and you want me in it, I’m there.”

Birmingham has always felt perfectly placed in the Yellowstone realm, so it’s a lovely idea to learn that Sheridan was so impressed by his acting that he wrote a character for him. Chief Thomas Rainwater wears many cloaks throughout the series, and underneath all of them is a vulnerable side that draws audiences to him. He’s brave and tough, resilient and kind, and he carries the weight of his people on his shoulders with compassion.

Birmingham went on to praise the team behind Yellowstone for the storytelling they’re doing and how authentic it is.

“I’m just so excited that we’ve gotten to a place that we haven’t been in since like, Dances with Wolves. A respectful portrayal of the Native American community and, more importantly, that it’s contemporary. You’d be shocked to know that the majority of people think that Native Americans don’t exist, so to be able to tell their own stories as the writers and the producers and directors – it gives it a level of inherent experience that no other writer or artist could bring to it and people are really coming to appreciate and be exposed to a real authentic portrayal of the Native community.”

Birmingham does an incredible job of standing up and lending his voice and talents to the Native community as he walks through often hostile territory in Yellowstone. With John Dutton’s new title as Governor of Montana, Chief Rainwater has made it known that the two leaders need to have a critical talk soon. We’re crossing our fingers that they continue to find a bigger enemy to take on together.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford discuss if they reached out to Kevin Costner for advice on 1923

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are breathing life into earlier Dutton family members when the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, kicks off on Paramount Plus this month.

As the leaders of their family, Cara and Jacob Dutton, the pair know the depths of turmoil and devastation that threaten them daily, and Mirren recently shared that when you look at this pair, they’re more a team than anything else.

They are a married couple in love, but romance takes a back seat when you’ve got threats coming at you from every direction. Kevin Costner leads the Dutton family of today, facing troubles of his own, and Mirren and Ford recently shared whether or not they reached out to the actor before filming their prequel.

Speaking to E! News, Ford notes that he has the utmost respect for Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton but is taking a different journey as Jacob.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone, but I’m on my own path.”

He continued by saying that he’s not had a chance to catch up with Costner since filming has wrapped but that he’s “looking forward to it.”

Mirren has yet to reach out to Costner but hopes that this Yellowstone universe will one day bring them together.

“No, I haven’t spoken to Kevin, actually. I don’t know him! Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

We’d love to be at the table for that Dutton family meet-up. Can you just imagine how iconic it would be?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explain what drew them to 1923

Continuing their chat with E!, Ford and Mirren shared what drew them to the series, including their deep connection with this family and its complicated and emotional story.

For Mirren, a fascination with history first led her to desire a role like that of Cara Dutton.

“I’ve always been fascinated by American history, especially the American West. Many years ago, I was doing theater here and I took a train from San Francisco to Detroit, to ride across those amazing plains that the people who came west walked across. I was so blown away by the realization of the effort and the courage and the struggle of that.”

Courage and struggle, those words seem to embody the Dutton family perfectly.

Ford notes that for his second television role throughout his entire acting history, 1923 felt right because of Sheridan’s incredible writing.

“I wanted to do it because I like the writing. I thought it was an incredibly ambitious and vigorous character to play and it seemed like a good idea.”

For a man who has starred in so many film projects and wowed audiences for several decades, it says a lot about the passion and caliber of the series that drew Ford in.

You can see Mirren and Ford in 1923 when it kicks off on Paramount Plus on Dec. 18, and by the sound of it, you’ll need tissues and whiskey to get through it.