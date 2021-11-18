Latin Grammy Awards—who’s nominated?

With the Latin Grammys airing Thursday evening on Univision here in the U.S., many might be wondering: who are the nominees vying for this year’s coveted awards?

Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the list of nominees for arguably the ceremony’s top award, Record of the Year, as well as the artists that have snagged the most nominations overall.

In terms of Record of the Year nominations, here’s the complete list:

“Si Hubieras Querido” – Pablo Alborán

“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno” (Versión Balada) – Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado” – Paula Arenas

“Bohemio” – Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

“Vida De Rico” – Camilo

“Suéltame, Bogotá” – Diamante Eléctrico

“Amén” – Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“Dios Así Lo Quiso” – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

“Te Olvidaste” – C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

“Talvez” – Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

In terms of which artist has garnered the most nominations, we’ve got that covered for you as well.

Topping off the list is Camilo, who has doubled the number of nominations from last year with a whopping 10 nods. That marks a banner day for the Colombian singer-songwriter, whose nominations in 2021 include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. What’s more, he has double nominations in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Other heavy hitters this year include Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations, C. Tangana with five, and Bad Bunny with coveted Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album nods.

In addition, in a milestone of representation, six of the 11 Best New Artist nominees are women, including Guilla Be, Maria Becerra, Zoe Gotusso, Rita Indiana, Paloma Mami, and Juliana Velásquez.

You can check out the entire list of Latin Grammy nominees right here.

Tune in to Univision Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) to watch the Latin Grammys.