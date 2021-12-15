National treasure Laurence Fishburne may not be in the newest Matrix movie releasing next week, but he is diving headfirst into the world of Marvel by executive producing and co-starring in a new show called Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur based on the hit comic book series of the same name.

The announcement video, hosted by Fishburne himself fresh off of a voice acting session, was posted on the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account and included a colorful first look at the animated series, which you can view right here.

A special holiday surprise, courtesy of Laurence Fishburne. Here’s the new teaser for Marvel’s #MoonGirlDevilDinosaur, coming Summer 2022 to @DisneyChannel! pic.twitter.com/tej3DWWLuG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 15, 2021

Rather than the typical avenue for Marvel shows via the streaming platform Disney Plus, this new show will premiere on the Disney Channel.

According to IMDb, the show will center around 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, who accidentally unleashes a ten-ton T-Rex onto present-day New York by way of a time vortex. The Devil Dinosaur, as he is lovingly called, teams up with Lunella to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Fishburne will play the role of The Beyonder, who is described as a “curious and mischievous trickster,” according to Marvel. Actor and singer Diamond White will helm the role of Lunella, while Fred Tatasciore will voice Devil Dinosaur.

The show will also star Marvel’s Luke Cage actor Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Andria; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; and Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, Jamie Jr.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be coming to the Disney Channel in the summer of 2022.