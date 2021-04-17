Leaked Marvel’s What If…? Concept Art Reveals Ultron, Thanos And More

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shortage of content in the works for Disney Plus, but What If…? is definitely one of the most exciting projects. Using the popular comic book run as a jumping-off point for its inspiration, the ten-episode animated series has recruited the biggest names from the franchise’s past and present to reprise their roles for a series of adventures that imagine the events of the MCU playing out in entirely different fashion.

The show doesn’t have a locked-in release date as of yet, and the storylines themselves are being kept under wraps for now, but we’ve got a good idea of what at least a few episodes will entail. Chadwick Boseman will make his final appearance in the MCU as we see T’Challa become the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord instead of Wakanda’s King, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter will take the super soldier serum and the Marvel Zombies will appear, while leaked concept art has shown such wild developments as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker becoming Hawkeye, Tony Stark becoming one of the Grandmaster’s gladiators on Sakaar and more.

Leaked concept art has revealed even more of What If…?‘s many alternate realities featuring the likes of Loki, Gamora, Ultron, the Collector and more, which you can check out via the Tweet below.

If the concept art has made it into the finished product then it looks as though we’ll be seeing Gamora become the Mad Titan, Ultron wield the Infinity Stones and Loki become the God of Thunder. Almost the entire cumulative cast of the MCU will be back to voice their characters in What If…?, making it easily one of the most hotly anticipated animated shows ever made.