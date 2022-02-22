Leaked ‘Secret Invasion’ set pictures show Skrull character

When Secret Invasion airs later this year, it could change everything we thought we knew about the MCU. The show will follow Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he attempts to battle the titular “secret” invasion, namely that Earth has been slowly and steadily infiltrated by Skrulls disguising themselves as some of Marvel’s most popular heroes.

In the original 2000s comics arc, Elektra, Hank Pym, Captain Marvel, Mockingbird, and Spider-Woman were all revealed to have secretly been Skrulls, though it remains to be seen which MCU characters will be undercover invaders.

Now some new leaked set photos may give us some hints. These were uploaded and swiftly deleted from Reddit, though have now been posted on Twitter:

Most intriguing is the first, which may give us a hint as to one character that’s been replaced by a Skrull. It’s difficult to conclusively say if this is even a Skrullified hero, but the loose and baggy outfit bears a resemblance to clothes worn by current Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

So could the loveable Wong really be a Skrull? There’s at least one big problem with this. While Skrulls can imitate physically-based powers like Wolverine’s claws, they would not be able to cast spells in the same manner Wong can.

Whatever the case, expect drama when some much-loved characters are revealed to be evil all along. My tip is to keep a very close eye on Marvel properties coming out this year and try to spot anyone acting out-of-character. Marvel Studios will have already been dropping subtle clues to lay the groundwork, so we may already have all the information we need to identify one or more Skrulls.

Secret Invasion will air on Disney Plus in late 2022.