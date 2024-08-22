‘Let me go re-watch Scandal cause it’s giving NOSTALGIA’: Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunite at the DNC as ‘Scandal’ fans grapple with one big problem

Hearing that Olivia Pope and Fitz (I mean, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn) would host the DNC was just as exciting as Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic candidate (and picking sweet Tim Walz as her VP). There’s a lovely renewed feeling of optimism in the air now, and Scandal fans loved seeing the actors back together again. But while Washington and Goldwyn’s DNC appearances are the perfect excuse to watch Scandal, there’s one issue…

X user @Mawunya_ pointed out that Scandal isn’t available to stream on Netflix.

So scandal ain’t on Netflix — Kelvin Ashong (@Mawunya_) August 22, 2024

Talk about the worst news ever. You’re feeling fired up from the DNC and want to brush up on your Olivia Pope quotes and relieve Olivia and Fitz’s epic and swoon-worthy romance, but it’s nowhere to be found on Netflix. But wait… there’s good news! You can actually watch all 7 seasons of Scandal right now on Hulu. What a relief! After seeing these beloved stars at the DNC, it would be too cruel if the popular drama wasn’t available to stream anywhere.

The actors did an incredible job hosting the DNC, and Goldwyn made a beautiful speech that had everyone (even non-Scandal fans… if they exist!) feeling emotional. An 84-year-old aunt loved watching Goldwyn’s speech, proving that it’s impossible not to love Washington and Goldwyn. Of course, Washington didn’t miss a beat and referenced Trump’s “Black jobs” comment in a post on X.

While Olivia and Fitz are technically Republicans in the beloved series, the actors who played them are just as politically involved, although they are both registered as Democrats — which is why they were the perfect DNC guests. As Washington told TIME Magazine, she became more active after her time as Olivia and stressed that people have to put in the work. She explained: “We take care of our country by showing up and participating in democracy.” Goldwyn told Shondaland.com in 2017 that he wanted to “use this celebrity thing toward some good.”

Now, since it’s possible to feel some hope again, let’s wish for a Scandal reboot. While there might not be any official plans, Shonda Rhimes did say she would love to put Olivia in another project. Until that day comes, I’m happy to know that Olivia and Fitz are still out there, fighting for what’s right. So, in other words, it’s handled.

