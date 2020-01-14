Lex Luthor Returns In Supergirl Midseason Premiere Photos

The Arrowverse returns from its winter break tonight with the thrilling final two parts of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” But though we’ll see Melissa Benoist’s Girl of Steel in these last installments of the crossover, Supergirl season 5 won’t resume until this Sunday. But when it does, we can expect a big shake-up to the show’s status quo.

True, we don’t know exactly what that’ll be just yet, but we can get a taste of it from these photos for the midseason premiere, titled “The Bottle Episode.” For one, the images tease that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) will stick around after “Crisis” to continue causing problems in National City. What’s more, it looks like Jesse Rath’s Brainy will be going through some changes. Several of the pics seem to showcase him cycling through various personalities. Most notable is the fact that Rath’s real-life sister Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-O) will play a female Brainy.

Lex was resurrected by the Monitor back in season 4’s finale. In “Crisis,” Supergirl and Superman discovered the truth, with Mar-Novu explaining that he brought him back because the multiverse needed a mind like Lex’s. Unsurprisingly, though, Luthor has only caused trouble. “Part 3” ended with a huge cliffhanger, which saw just seven heroes left in all reality. Except, Lex used the Book of Destiny to take the place of Earth-96’s Supes, meaning that now the six Paragons will have to save the multiverse and deal with the supervillain at the same time.

The synopsis for the midseason premiere, meanwhile, hints at “subsequent complications” from the outcome of the event. See for yourself:

“MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.”

Supergirl 5×10 “The Bottle Episode” airs on The CW this Sunday, January 19th.