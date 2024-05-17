Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion

If you’re a fan of The Witcher like me, the idea of Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia has been haunting you all year long. And now, the day has come to finally face our biggest fear: Seeing the Hemsworth brother in the White Wolf’s costume and makeup.

Indeed, newly leaked images from The Witcher set have given us our first look at Hemsworth’s Geralt. Cavill’s replacement is wearing the same set of black jeans and a black shirt, but his face looks distinctly different. We ought to commend the crew, though, because this new Geralt could’ve looked way worse. Or even incongruous, given the fact that Liam Hemsworth and Henry Cavill have very few things in common.

But let’s stop teasing and give you a peek at the goods already.

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/r3tqC1Kjuv — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 16, 2024

As you can see, the wig is almost identical, and the rest of the costume very nearly makes us forget this isn’t our own Geralt. Some people are even appreciating the subtle tributes to Cavill.

He's not Henry Cavill but gotta admit, he does look like Geralt of Rivia — Screen Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@screenwizardz) May 16, 2024

He’s definitely looking the part, even if merely through the magic of makeup. My biggest concern personally is when he opens his mouth and speaks in that conspicuously modified and repressed Aussie accent.

Let's be truthful here. He is not Cavil but Liam is definitely looking the part — N. K. Aning (@nana_aning1) May 16, 2024

Alas, that’s not all it will take to make people forget about Cavill, if it was possible at all. Other fans are joining in on the chorus and echoing my exact sentiments: Why hasn’t Netflix canceled this show yet?

They should have just cancelled the show smh — Nkechi K. (@NkechiKwenu) May 16, 2024

When you Order Henry Cavill from Temu… — mystique (@mystic_k9) May 16, 2024

Listen, we’re all for giving Liam Hemsworth a chance to prove himself, but the problem lies not with the cast. It never did. Even if Liam somehow manages to meaner his way to our hearts, there’s still the matter of mediocre scripts and unfaithful character moments to contend with, not to mention underwhelming plot developments.

Fortunately, we won’t have to do it for long, because the streaming mogul has confirmed the fifth season of The Witcher to be its last. Season 4, marking Hemsworth’s late and unexplained debut, is currently filming and expected to premiere early next year.

